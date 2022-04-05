AFTER THE REPEAL

WITH the Governor-General’s assent to the Act to repeal the India Press Act, 1910, that most obnoxious measure ceases to be part of the law of the land. We do not forget the statement that has been made in the House of Commons that Lord Peel will consider the whole body of circumstances connected with the repeal. But we have no fears. To us it is unthinkable that the Secretary of State can in a matter of this kind, which is purely domestic, interfere with the unanimous decision of the Government of India and the Indian Legislature itself but a belated response to an insistent and virtually universal public demand. For all practical purposes, therefore, the disappearance of the Press Act is as much a settled fact as if the Secretary of State did not have the disallowing power. This being so, the occasion is not inappropriate for making a few general observations on the position of the Indian Press after as compared with its position before the passing of the repealing Act. As in all similar cases, we can form a just idea of the position only by avoiding the two opposite extremes of pessimism and jubilation. Nothing but a morbid temperament can explain the attitude of those — and there are some — who refuse to see any real good in the repeal of a measure which all sections of Indian opinion have been condemning with unsurpassable strength all these years, just because it does not give us all or even the greater part of what we want. The question is not whether it gives us everything, but whether it does not give us something that is of value on its own account as well as for its bearing upon the general problem of Indian freedom.