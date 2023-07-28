Agha Safdar convicted

AGHA Mohd Safdar is one of the most widely respected leaders in the province. In December 1921, he was persecuted with 13 others but was acquitted after a prolonged trial. After the arrest of Lala Lajpat Rai, he succeeded to the presidentship of the Punjab Provincial Congress Committee, of which he had till then been the Secretary. In this capacity, he contributed an article titled Ahmedabad Congress mein kya hua (what took place at the Ahmedabad Congress) to two vernacular newspapers. One of these, the Pratap, published it in its issue of January 4 under the above heading, while the other, Bande Mataram, published it on January 5 under a different heading. A poster in the name of Agha Safdar also appeared at Patti in Lahore district and it was titled: Punjab Congress Committee ka paigham tamaam Punjabiyon ke naam (A message of the Punjab Congress Committee to all Punjabis). Agha sahib was prosecuted for these publications, and according to the provisions of Sections 234 of the CrPC, he was tried at one trial for three offences under Section 117 of the IPC, although, strange as it may sound, the publications which formed the subject matter of the prosecution were in substance only two. Prosecution evidence was recorded and most of it was of a purely formal nature. Agha Safdar, who was a non-co-operator, did not defend himself. The trial ended in the conviction of the accused and the Special Magistrate who tried the case not only found the accused guilty on all three counts, but expressed the view that Agha Safdar deserved a severer sentence.

