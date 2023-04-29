A VERY interesting lecture was recently delivered by Sir Ganga Ram in the Agricultural College, Lyallpur, on the subject of agriculture as a profession. As might be expected, he gave a lucid account of the immense possibilities of developing land if only educated young men took up agriculture as a profession and adopted modern scientific methods. He expressed his surprise that educated men did not pay the attention to it that its advantages deserved, and regretted that he knew of two qualified men trained in the Agriculture College seeking employment in the Police department. Asked why they did not take to the profession for which they had been trained, they replied that they had no land and no capital. This reply ought to suggest a world of ideas to ordinary men, but Sir Ganga Ram only blamed those who made this excuse. He says: “From my practical experience of nearly half-century, I am strongly of the opinion that a man who complains of want of capital, really has a lack of brains, because history tells us that the men who made a mark in the world usually had no capital to start with but had brains and enterprise.” Then he proceeded to give examples of some men who had made a fortune with other people’s land and other people’s capital but with the application of their own brains and enterprise. He referred to a gentlemen in England who in recent times took out a lease of 5,000 acres of land for £10,000 a year. Another example he gave was that of a man who had served himself for nearly 30 years on six or seven rupees a month and who had now leased land in Lyallpur and made a net profit of Rs. 10,000 a year. He said that there were several other men in Lyallpur who had leased lands from “lazy landlords” and made handsome profits for themselves. With much of what he said one can entirely agree.