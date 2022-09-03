AIRY NOTHINGS

SIGMUND FREUD thought dreams were not mere foam but indicated “wish fulfilment”. A dream may also be an apposition of past and present, and a foreshadowing of the future. A handful of saints apart, the people would generally wish to become kings or queens so as to have the best of life without a worry — at any rate, in dreams. Many would choose the second best boon — spending an hour or so in the company of royalty, without intruders. Such pursuits cannot be banned even by the most autocratic of Presidents or Prime Ministers. An enterprising London author, Brian Masters, has just analysed 1,000 dreams about such wishful flights, some going by contraries or presenting downright improbabilities. The world of dreams has no limits. The compiled thrills disclose varying concepts of royalty, complete with presumptions of normal human weaknesses among both the dreamer and the “dreamt of”. In all dreams, including those of Communists, the Queen has emerged as a friendly and affectionate woman. Some members of her family have, however, appeared in amusing situations moulded by semi-conscious minds. A slim brunette visualised the Queen living on a farm as a good goalkeeper who picked up a hitch-hiker while driving a lorry (with her crown intact on her lovely head). She was sitting on a bulky telephone directory to reach the steering wheel. A wayside motel gave her tea free “because she was a regular!” But it is not always of kings and queens that people have fantasies. Lakhs of love-lorn Indian young men often dream of an hour or more with a ravishing actress, hand in hand if not cheek to cheek, on the snow hills of Kashmir or on the Juhu beach — to avoid a tortuous soul-killing journey, for time is precious even in a dream.