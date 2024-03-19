THE sittings of the Punjab Legislative Council on Thursday and Saturday were largely coupled with the consideration of the policy underlying the Akali leaders’ case. The discussion arose out of the motion of Rai Bahadur Sewak Ram that the grant in respect of Special Public Prosecutors be reduced, in other words, that the House should express its disapproval of the policy of appointing Special Public Prosecutors. Although the form in which the motion was put before the House was general, it was in reality an attack on the appointment of Special Public Prosecutors in one particular case, the case of the Akali leaders, on the two-fold ground that the case itself ought not to have been started and, having been started, ought now to be dropped. Even if it was considered necessary to continue the prosecution, it should be conducted by ordinary Public Prosecutors and not special ones at a heavy cost to the finances of the Province. On the first point, it was contended by the supporters of the motion that the gentlemen who were being tried were the cream of the Sikh community, that their trial had created a feeling not only among the Sikhs but also among others that the Government was following a vindictive policy, its real object being to put down the Akali movement, and that it was bound to do far greater harm than good, even if it could do any good at all. Who were the men, it was asked, who were on trial? They were the leaders of the SGPC, the representative body of the Sikhs in the matter of gurdwara reforms, whose members had been elected by their free vote.

