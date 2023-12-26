Alternatives to oil

While the Arabs seem determined to play their oil weapon for all it is worth and, in the process, hit and ruin the entire world economy, a voice of sanity has come from the Shah of Iran. He has said: “We are, after all, on the same planet, and we sink or swim together in the long run. If the West is crippled, so will the oil nations be, ultimately.” It is not only the West that is being crippled, but also the East. And the East contains probably the largest number of poor and developing nations. The Shah was aware of this, and he made particular mention of India. To help India and other poor countries similarly situated, he suggested the creation of a new-style fund or development bank to be financed by the wealthy oil-producing states to aid development. Sweden, with a population of eight million, used 30 million tonnes of oil in a year and Holland, with a population of 12 million, was consuming about the same amount. Two years ago, India was also consuming the same amount. If India wanted to use the same level of oil as Holland or Sweden, the Shah said, it would require 2,400 million tonnes! And India simply could not afford it. He also suggested one way of Indo-Iranian cooperation. Iran could set up petrochemical factories in India in return for which Iran could buy Indian iron and steel. Given the necessary goodwill for cooperation, there could be any number of projects in which the Middle Eastern countries could go into partnership with other countries. In one sense, the Arabs have perhaps rendered a signal service to the world by awakening it to the energy problem. There is now a feverish search in every nation to discover alternative sources of fuel.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.