An Absurd Plea

ONE of the grounds on which Mian Fazl-i-Hussain asked the President to overrule the objection that had been taken to his motion that the Standing Order be suspended and that the Select Committee’s report on the Gurdwara Bill be taken into consideration at once was that the matter was one of great urgency, and that a hundred arrests were being made daily. “Is it the wish of the Council,” said the hon. member in effect, “that the arrests should continue indefinitely, that they should wait for seven days in order to go through the report of the Select Committee and that during these seven days 700-odd men should be arrested? If so, who would be responsible for these arrests? The hon. member who objects to my motion probably means by prevailing this measure being passed into law to make it obligatory on Government to continue the arrests. Is that his intention? Is that the intention of the House?” We confess we can think of no more astounding plea than what was here advanced by the Education Minister. Can the hon. member tell the public how the mere consideration of the Bill by the Council or even its passage into law would stop the arrests? Even if it were passed by the Council it would be passed in the face of the protests of the Shiromani Parbandhak Committee, which has not only refused to accept the Bill themselves, but has asked the Sikhs generally not have anything to do with it. Supposing the Bill were passed in such circumstances, what would happen? The Government would perhaps forthwith proclaim the Gurdwara to be disputed and proceed to constitute a Commission to deal with it. The Shiromani Committee, which is to appoint one of the Commissioners, would have nothing to do with it, and the same would be the case with the Sikh members of the Legislative Council.