AN ATROCIOUS UTTERANCE

IN one of his very first speeches in this country, His Excellency the Viceroy spoke of racial equality as the fundamental principle of British rule in India. He said there was no section of the British community who would dispute the proposition that here in India there could be no trace of racial inequality. His Excellency could not deny that there was “some suspicion and perhaps at the present moment some misunderstanding between us,” but promptly added:--“I say we do not for a moment indulge in any notions of racial superiority or predominance. I think this is axiomatic of British rule.” In commenting upon the observation, it was our unpleasant duty to remind His Excellency that having arrived in India only a few weeks before, he had no right to speak in the name and on behalf of the entire British community, and that there was no warrant for his assumption that there was no one in India, no section of the British community at any rate, who would dispute the proposition that “there can be no trace and must be no trace of racial inequality in India”. We confess we did not anticipate that within so short a time after His Excellency made his speech, a categorical confirmation of our view would come from a source which no one can dismiss as irresponsible. We refer to the speech recently made by the retiring President of the Bengal Chamber of Commerce. We cannot say if the speaker made any direct reference to His Excellency’s speech, but it is clear that his repudiation of the sentiments expressed in that speech could have not been either more categorical or more emphatic if he had undertaken to answer it. “The man who talks about racial equality in India or anywhere else,” he said, “is talking with the tongue in his cheek.”