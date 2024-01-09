AN ATTACK AND A REPLY

THE Punjab Legislative Council was the scene of an animated debate on Saturday last when Sir John Maynard went out of his way to make an attack upon the Swaraj party, an attack all the more indefensible because it was conditional and hypothetical, and got more from one of the leaders of that party in the council than he had apparently bargained for. The subject under discussion was a government demand for a supplementary grant in respect of Jails and Convict Settlements, and it is difficult to understand what this subject had to do with the Swarajists, unless it was a case of association of ideas — the bureaucratic mind naturally thinking of Swarajists and jails together. And yet the Finance Member did not see the impropriety, in putting forward his proposal, of having a fling at the Swarajists in something like the following words: “It is said, though I hope it is untrue, that there are persons who desire to wreck the councils by forcing the government into a position in which it is compelled to resort to certification on very numerous occasions. But if there are any such persons, it is the duty of those who desire to uphold and maintain the government in the exercise of its constitutional rights to decline to allow the House to be driven into a position in which exceptional powers would be constantly exercised.” Had the Swarajists in the council already put into operation the method of obstruction to which their party is committed and in the pursuit of that method driven the government too frequently into the position depicted by the Finance Member, there might have been something to be said for this outburst, though we have grave doubt if the rules of debate would have permitted it even then in connection with a motion of strictly limited scope.

