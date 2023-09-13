AN IMPRESSIVE APPEAL

LALA Lajpat Rai has done a public service of the greatest value by following up his recent manifesto with a stirring message to all delegates to the Special Congress. This message, which we published yesterday, but which will bear a hundred repetitions, runs as follows: “I earnestly appeal to all Congress delegates not to allow the Congress to be dismembered. This is only possible by allowing our pro-Council friends liberty of conscience and action. Congress unity is absolutely essential at this juncture for Hindu-Muslim unity and for putting the Congress organisation on a sound basis. Remember Surat and subsequent developments. Your split will place an effective weapon in the hands of your enemies to ruin and weaken you. I beg of you, with all humility and sincerity, not to drive away trusted friends and experienced workers. But for fear of serious consequences to my health I would be with you.” It is impossible to think of a stronger or more earnest appeal for unity, and the appeal is more impressive in this case because of the weight of authority and experience belonging to him who has issued it, and of the circumstances, personal and otherwise, that have made it necessary for him to issue it. There is no man in our public life who could have so appropriately reminded the delegates of ‘Surat and subsequent developments’ as the distinguished Punjab leader who can claim an intimate knowledge of every chapter of that dismal story and who then, as now, strove hard for unity, though he did not strive with success. And need we say that the sickbed from which Lalaji has sent forth his message is itself at once a standing proof of past devotion and a guarantee of present sincerity?

#Congress