An Unacceptable Suggestion

WHILE we are in sympathy with much that Syad Raza Ali said, and particularly with his condemnation of the mischievous propaganda that is being carried on by correspondents of foreign newspapers, we cannot lend our support to his suggestion for suppressing this propaganda. “I do not propose”, he said, “that the Government of India should exercise any very rigid censorship over those sensational items of news that are being sent. It is but just and proper that the Government of India should recast at least some provisions of the Indian Telegraph Act, and, if it is desirable, of the Indian Post Office Act, so that statements which cannot be calculated and which are not likely, I should say, to do any good either to the cause of England or to the cause of India should not be sent 6 thousand miles away.” Our objection to this proposal is twofold. In the first place, we do not believe in any method of suppressing a propaganda which we consider mischievous except by means of a counter propaganda. All other methods are open to some objection or other and no other method can have a permanent value. Secondly, the proposal does amount to a sort of censorship, and is, therefore, open to all the objections to which censorship is open. What is more, and this is what Mr. Raza Ali appears to have overlooked, if the proposal were given effect to, the only party whom it would, in the present circumstances, materially affect would be the people of India themselves. Sooner or later, they will have to revive and re-organise their own foreign propaganda, and it is certain that the one effect of the censorship which Mr. Raza Ali would establish through the Post Office and the Telegraph Office would be to put serious obstacles in the way of their carrying on this propaganda on effective lines.