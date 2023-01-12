Are Leaders Sacrosanct?

WE could not make any “attack” upon the Mussalman community, because to us its rights and interests are as dear as those of any other community. Another count of indictment against us is that we have “impeached” the leaders of the community. This was an unpardonable offence, for who does not know that leaders are sacrosanct all the world ever? We confess, moreover, that we had no excuse for going astray in this matter with the excellent example of a particular journal before us. Could anything be in better taste or finer form or more removed from “outrageous impeachment” than the attitude of this journal towards every single leader of another community who has had the hardihood to offend it by advocating the interests of his co-religionists? Who could have forgotten the magnanimous reference made by the journal to men like Raja Narendranath, Mr. Santanam, Mr. Duni Chand of Ambala, and even Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya. No wonder that the journal is angry and actually expects his community not to “stand” our attack upon Mian Fazl-i-Hussain. We assure the journal that the next time we refer to a Mussalman leader of the separatist school we shall be true to the model placed before us and shall use none but the dignified and highly parliamentary epithets which it has times without number used with reference to those from whom it differs. Shall we make a humble beginning with the words “sordid” and “malicious” which the journal uses in this very leaderette with reference to ourselves? The offering of insult, whether gratuitous or otherwise, to a community or even an individual is not what we at The Tribune do.