AUSTERITY! AUSTERITY!!

THE Congress, said a disillusioned member at the AICC session, “has fallen to ease-loving habits.” Addressing the leaders, he said: “You live in air-conditioned rooms, shave with foreign blades, draws Rs. 2,500 a month and live in luxury… If still you talk of socialism, go ahead, but don’t bluff us.” Another member said the session was, as usual, a big tamasha. The Prime Minister herself attended it only for a short while (“too busy with work of Parliament”). The attendance of the delegates was, however, respectable because (as a cynic put it) air-conditioned comfort could be had only inside the hall. Gone are the days when Mahatma Gandhi’s devoted disciples could brave the roughest weather and undergo the severest hardships for the nation’s cause. These days even “hard” decisions can be taken and the fate of the abjectly poor discussed only in the softest conditions imaginable. Excellent food is also necessary to enable Congressmen of today to ponder over vital issues concerning their fellow men. In New Delhi, the AICC delegates and numerous others had a wonderful time at a reception held in honour of the new party President. The menu matched the best in five-star hotels. Both foreign and Indian dishes were provided. It left the poor simpleton, whose cause all Congressmen stand pledged to espouse till their last cool breath, gazing with amazement. But he forgot that the cuisine (even if in violation of the Guest Control Order) was part of a plan to hatao garibi. But with the fervour of the converted, Mr. C. Subramaniam appealed for the utmost austerity by the better-off sections. “All of us who are above the poverty line and the national average have to deliberately curtail consumption to fulfil the commitment of basic minimum needs to the people….” It was not the Tatas and the Birlas alone who had to come down, he said, but “Mr. Krishan Kant and I have to come down too.”