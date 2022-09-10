BABY KILLERS

ABOUT 30 babies died recently in France with the use of a new, much-publicised talcum powder. Earlier, several lives were lost in Britain through the use of defective drip-feed solutions in hospitals. The protecting deities were evidently rendered powerless. If talcum — believed to be as innocuous as babies themselves — can be a killer, perhaps nothing is really safe. In India, hooch has taken a heavy toll of life because of the “cheap kick” lure. In parts of Europe, some ultra-modern medicines have played similar havoc. For the baby tragedy, 6% concentrations of hexachlorophene are stated to be responsible. It was almost like the use of a hammer to kill a fly. Enquiries are being made to find the real offender, but this is a time-consuming process. When responsibility is at last fixed, the proceedings for punishing the guilty and ensuring due compensation to the victims or their parents take years. The classic example is the grief-stricken thalidomide families’ 10-year (and still unfinished) tussle with the Distillers Company — the parent firm of British manufacturers of the drug that deformed hundreds of children because their mothers took the “safe” tranquilliser during pregnancy. The mothers realised too late that restlessness was infinitely better than limbless offspring. Some of the 370 crippled children present a pitiable sight which continually infuriates the parents to whom they are a painful, lifelong liability. To settle the claims out of court, Distillers have now offered the aggrieved parents a choice of £275,000 annually for a decade. If all the allegations of negligence are withdrawn, the company has further volunteered to pay £1,500 to each affected parent as hush money. The refusal of seven parents to accept their lawyers’ conciliatory recommendation has kept the issue open.