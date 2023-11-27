MR Mahomed Ali’s observation, in a recent speech, that the nation should go back to Nagpur can clearly mean two things. It can either mean that the nation should go back to the days of the Nagpur Congress, or that it should go back to the days of the Nagpur flag agitation, when a determined opposition was offered by a united community to the repressive policy of the Nagpur administration. In both cases, there is a good deal to be said for the slogan. The Nagpur Congress represented not only a personal triumph for Mahatma Gandhi, but also the unity of all those who were prepared to work under the banner of the Congress. Mahatma Gandhi now occupies a position in our public life which is too far above all party considerations for anyone to think it necessary to work any longer for his personal triumph. The unity of political parties in India, however, not excepting those which owe general allegiance to the Congress, is still a crying need of the country. It is true that the wisdom of the Special Congress at Delhi averted a split, but the prevention of a split is a very different thing from the active, wholehearted unity which alone can tell in the great battle for constitutional independence on which the Congress and the country are about to embark. And the great problem of the day is not only to evolve unity in this sense but to make it fully operative. Again, the success of the flag agitation was won not by any particular community, but by all the communities sinking their differences and working unitedly for a common aim. Who that loves India or has any insight into the Indian problem can deny that this unity among the several communities is absolutely essential to India’s further advance along the road to national self-fulfilment?

