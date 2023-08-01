BACK TO TILAK

THREE years ago on this day, Bal Gangadhar Tilak was gathered to his fathers. It was a terrible moment in the history of his country. Muslim India was seething with indignation at the threatened dismemberment of Turkey and the consequent destruction of the integrity of the Khilafat. To India as a whole, an unparalleled affront had just been offered by a decision on the Martial Law which had only helped to aggravate and intensify it. The hopes aroused by the passing of the Government of India Act, halting and inadequate as it undoubtedly was, and the Royal Proclamation of December had disappeared almost as speedily as they had arisen, and sadness and despair had taken their place. Mahatma Gandhi had unfurled the banner of non-co-operation and called upon the country to rally to that banner as the most effective way of bringing an erring and obstinate government to its senses. The Congress was about to meet in a special session to decide the momentous issue, and all that was good and true in the country was looking to it for an effective lead in what was perhaps the gravest crisis in its affairs since the consolidation of British power in India. It was at such a moment that the light went out to which tens of thousands of educated and patriotic Indians had for years been accustomed to look for inspiration as well as for help and guidance, when their own spirit was low and they did not know which way to proceed. Never were such inspiration and such help more sorely needed. Non-co-operation was not, indeed, a new gospel, but the particular form in which it was preached and the programme in which it was embodied had made it new and attractive to large numbers of people, while filling equally large numbers with misgivings about its efficacy.