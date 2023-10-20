Bamboo Politics

BEHIND the Madhya Pradesh Government’s decision to take over the state’s bamboo and ‘salal’ forests lies much politics, the economics of it being only a pretence. Talk of safeguarding public interests is also mere moonshine. There have, in fact, been quite few ministerial storms over forest royalties, the latest being the Sethi-Tiwari tussle last June which was prompted by both pique and prejudice. Accusing SS Tiwari of ‘incompetence’ in handling the years-old royalty issue and of approaching the Prime Minister over his head, CM Prakash Chandra Sethi sought the exit of his colleague who, he suspected, was being used by someone as a cat’s-paw. Tiwari, on his part, took shelter behind the ‘socialist cause’, arguing that the cabinet approval of Rs 50 per tonne royalty rate was unfair and that it should have been doubled. Apparently, pressures and counter-pressures by vested interests had moulded ministerial minds. Tiwari chose to beat a retreat for tactical reasons and Sethi said the differences had ended. Within a few days of the reported patch-up at the high command’s instance, the Minister for Forests reiterated his plea for a prompt takeover. Soon afterwards, he was deprived of the portfolio. Sethi has now done what he was reluctant to do but what his colleague had repeatedly sought. The building up of a radical image has evidently been deemed expedient. It was Tiwari who had prepared a blueprint for forest nationalisation to ensure full value from this source, but the question was kept pending for many months. If Sethi had accepted the Forest Minister’s plea in March 1972, when it was first pressed, he could have avoided the charge of being ‘a custodian of Birla interests’.

#Madhya Pradesh