BAR AGAINST NON-CO-OPERATORS

PANDIT Motilal Nehru has issued a statement regarding the difficulties that might be raised against non-co-operators going to the Councils with the set object of creating obstructions. The new party’s programme is not free from uncertainties as regards its prospects and it has to face serious difficulties from more than one quarter. Nevertheless, it has rightly decided to carry out the programme and do all that is possible to capture the Councils — because it believes that thereby the attainment of Swaraj has greater chances of success and will be speedier also. In putting this resolve into practice, the party has to possibly encounter the opposition of the majority of the Congressmen who are committed to the Council-boycott programme and also of the bureaucracy which by no means relishes the prospect of being opposed by non-co-operators within its own fortifications. It is easy to overcome the objections of the other wing of the Congress to the extent of prevailing upon them to desist from doing any active propaganda for Council boycott. It is even possible to overcome the prejudices of the electors, who have been constantly told in the past of the worthlessness of the Councils and of the desirability of boycotting them by inducing them to return the Swaraj Party’s candidates at the next polling. But it is a serious matter if the government adopts its own tactics to frustrate the attempts of this party and defeat its object. It would be serious in the sense that the Council-entry programme would be rendered useless for the purpose it is intended to be used and thus may bring about what may be feared — the practical collapse of the new party.