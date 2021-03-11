BOMBAY LIBERALS AT CONFERENCE

THE Conference of Bombay Liberals seems to have been an unenthusiastic event, notwithstanding the fact that eminent Indians, honoured at home and abroad for their high attainments and positions, took a leading part in it. On the first day, only 400 people attended it and on the second day 200; and this fact demonstrates how little influence the Liberals have over the people and in the country generally. This is perhaps not to be wondered at, considering the present political situation in India and the attitude of Liberals as a body to the policy of ruthless repression carried on by the bureaucracy, which is responsible for the suffering of thousands of innocent and ardent patriots of India. Not a word was spoken at the Conference condemning repression and not one resolution was passed to stay the hand of the Government and to show it a better way. This does not mean that the great leaders of the Liberal Party had no sympathy for those who have been suffering. But their sympathy was damped by their political creed which condemns non-co-operation movement as a cult of anarchy and disorder and regards the 25,000 patriots who are rioting in jail as mere “victims” of a dangerous movement. Mr. Sastri in his presidential address applauded the social work of the N.C.O. movement such as the removal of untouchability, the spread of temperance and the gospel of Swadeshi; but he said the evil of its political side lay in its effects such as the destruction of property and the “deprivation of the liberties” of 25,000 men. He could say little more for the sufferings of so many of his countrymen whose patriotism and sacrifice is so well demonstrated.