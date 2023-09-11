THE Liberal party is by no means united on the subject of the boycott of imperial, including British, goods, even as a protest against the Kenya decision. We have seen that subject to one important reservation, Jamnadas Dwarkadas is emphatically in favour of it. On the other hand, Srinivas Sastri, while strongly advocating the boycott of the British Empire Exhibition and other imperial functions, and also a general policy of retaliation, has so far said nothing about the desirability or otherwise of this particular measure, while the Leader of Allahabad, which is in general accord with Sastri, expresses its serious misgivings as to the feasibility and desirability of the boycott. It writes: “The boycott of British goods has been one of the principal weapons of political warfare in the armoury of the Das-Tilak school of politics.” To say this is to forget that the whole of political Bengal, led by Sir, then Surendranath Banerjea, adopted this weapon in its fight against the dismemberment of the province, and that the entire Indian National Congress, irrespective of party differences, supported Bengal in the adoption of this method. Who can say that the attainment of Swaraj or even the undoing of the Kenya wrong is a less important object than the rescinding of the partition of Bengal? Undoubtedly, the question of feasibility has to be seriously considered, and it has to be seen that we do not cut off our nose to spite our face. But it is exactly for this reason that the Bombay meeting suggested that the Congress should appoint a Committee of Experts to formulate a practical scheme.