MR. C. Rajagopalachari, in the course of an interview to the Hindu recently, stated that though he expected that both parties of the Congress would now be free to go on with their respective propaganda, his own hope and desire were that the Councils should be boycotted by all. It is believed even the moderates have now realised the futility of co-operation with the officials whose attitude has been one of contempt for, if not disregard of, public opinion. No definite statement has, however, been made yet defining the present attitude of moderate leaders towards the Council, but it would be too much to expect them to boycott the Councils and refuse to seek re-election. A seat in the Councils is yet capable of being used for a useful purpose and it has, therefore, a definite value which some of our public men think should not be ignored altogether. If the elected members of the Council act in concert, it is possible to resist the bureaucratic wrongs, though eventually it rests with the latter to pursue or abandon their unpopular policy. Whatever the result may be, the Councillors would be doing a legitimate duty by offering their determined resistance to a wrong — and even the principle of boycott of Councils is mainly based on the justice of offering such resistance. Only the methods are different. One section offers resistance by refusing to have anything to do with the imperfectly constituted Councils and by practically ignoring its existence. The other makes such use of its machinery as is possible to frustrate its misuse or misdirection by the autocrats. Mr. Rajagopalachari said, “If Mahatma Gandhi had been out now, he would have endeavoured, and I believe with success, to induce the moderate leaders to answer the Government certification by joining hands with the Congress and declaring a complete boycott of the reformed Councils.”