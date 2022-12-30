WE emphatically dissent from the view of Mr. C.R. Das that the boycott of schools and colleges should be carried on as “effectively” as before. Mr. C.R. Das cannot be unaware that the evil results of the withdrawal of boys from schools and colleges in his own Province have far outweighed any good it may have done, that many of the national schools that came into existence a year and a half ago are now languishing for want of funds, and that in very few cases have they succeeded in giving any education to the boys better than the education imparted in the officially recognised schools and colleges. The argument about the present system producing a slave mentality in its alumni is familiar enough, but it takes us no farther than we were two years ago. Now, as then, the question is not whether national education is not better than foreign culture, but whether such education as does exist at present is not better than no education at all; and that question is easily answered. In this respect, Mahatma Gandhi’s position, indefensible as we have ourselves always thought it to be, had far more to be said for it than that of Mr. Das. With him the withdrawal of boys from schools and colleges was part of a scheme for winning Swaraj within 12 months, and as such severely restricted in point of time. When he found at Bardoli that he was mistaken in the main issue, he at once stopped the aggressive propaganda for the boycott of schools and colleges, Mr. Das, who does not believe in the scheme for the attainment of Swaraj within twelve months, is entirely lacking in Mahatma Gandhi’s excuse at Nagpur. Meanwhile, no part of the address of Mr. Das is likely to have more far-reaching results than that in which he called upon the Congress to commence its work for the year with a clearer definition of the rights of different communities under the Swaraj government.