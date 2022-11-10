British Capital in India

IN the course of an article the Pioneer criticises the view expressed in the note of dissent by Indian members of a Commission to the effect that when British capital is employed in India in establishing new industries taking advantage of the protection afforded to them, certain conditions must be fulfilled so as to ensure the advantages to India and Indians which have been kept in view by the Commission in recommending the adoption of a policy of protection. The paper argues that no such restrictions should be placed on foreign enterprises on the ground that the employment of British capital has been always advantageous to India and without the aid of the free application of such capital industrial enterprise in India would suffer. The writer further says:-- “The position is that India enjoys a free market in England for her products, that Indians who desire to establish enterprises there may do so without any restriction whatever, and that the Government of India is able to raise loans in the London market on terms which it could not obtain elsewhere.” The conclusion is that there must be similar freedom for British capitalists in India. How many Indians, may we ask, have gone to England with Indian money to establish industries there? As for “free market in England” for Indian “products,” it is well known that the only “products” which India exports are raw materials and these are purchased by England for her own benefit. India holds almost a monopoly in most of these “products” and if England so chooses, she is welcome to protect herself by a tariff wall, and we can assure ourselves that India will not suffer thereby. That India has been able to float her loans in England is also a matter at least as advantageous to England as it is to India.