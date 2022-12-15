BRITISH LABOUR AND INDIA

IN a telegram to his paper, dated November 18, the Delhi correspondent of the London Times said:--“Indians chiefly note the strength of the Labour Party as a safeguard against the dominance of reaction among the Conservatives. The general effect on the country of the return of the Conservatives is expected to be to strengthen stabilising influences. The defeat of Mr. Montagu is regretted by Indians, but is considered to be more than compensated by the return of Mr. Ramsay Macdonald and Mr. Churchill's defeat.” Except for the first part of the statement, which is partially true, a more incorrect estimate of Indian opinion regarding the new Parliament is difficult to think of. No Indian newspaper of any standing or respectability that we are aware of expects the return of the Conservatives to power to have a stabilising effect upon the general political situation in India, or, indeed, to have any other effect than a further disturbance of India’s tranquillity; while it is the height of absurdity to say that any Indian who regrets the defeat of Mr. Montagu considers that it is more than compensated by either the return of Mr. Macdonald or the defeat of Mr. Churchill. The defeat of Mr. Churchill is undoubtedly welcomed in India both because of his general policy, especially in relation to the Near East problem, as well as because of his pro-European policy in East Africa, but it was not in respect of these matters that Mr. Montagu’s influence counted for much even while he was Secretary of State for India, while as a private member his influence in these spheres would have been still less. The Liberals and others at one with them in this respect did expect Mr. Montagu’s influence to be felt with an amount of effectiveness as regards the working of the Reforms; and as regards this matter, this value to India of Mr. Churchill’s defeat is next to nothing.