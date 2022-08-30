CHANGE OF CONGRESS PROGRAMME

IN a speech delivered in Calcutta a few days ago, Pandit Motilal Nehru, while repudiating any idea of a change in the principle of non-co-operation, admitted the possibility of a change in the non-co-operation programme or tactics. Mr. C.R. Das has now repeated the same view, and expressed himself in favour of a change in “the details” of the Congress programme. Neither leader made it clear what precise changes he was thinking of. The Congress programme can mean either the Bardoli programme or the Calcutta-cum-Nagpur programme, much of which is now in a state of suspended animation. It is inconceivable that any change of a vital character is desired in the former, which not only Congressman generally but even a good many others who are not Congressmen have pronounced unexceptionable so far as it goes. It is, therefore, permissible to infer that the change desired is in the original programme. The fact is that the Bardoli programme, while on the one hand it has been generally accepted as good and sound, has been equally generally regarded as inadequate for the purpose of winning Swaraj, and the question which has been troubling Congressmen and Congress leaders during the last several months, is how should this programme be supplemented so as to make it adequate for the purpose? It is the question which lies at the report of the enquiry which a committee of leaders under the presidency of Hakim Ajmal Khan has just brought to a close after more than a month’s strenuous labour. It is in the light of this question that the statements of the two distinguished leaders must be judged.