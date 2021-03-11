CHANGE OF STANCE ON PREMIER'S SPEECH

WE have looked at the Premier’s speech mainly from a single point of view —as a recantation on the part of that highly placed individual of the pledge and promise of full responsible government contained in the announcement of 1917 and other equally authoritative documents, for which the very Government of which this individual is the head was responsible. On this point our success, so far as India is concerned, has been, as it was bound to be, not only substantial but speedy. The Anglo-Indian Press, which only a fortnight ago took up the cudgels on behalf of the Premier, has already been forced to make admissions damaging to its cause. Having started with the assertion that the British had never declared it to be their intention to abandon the government of India and that they would continue to govern India with the association of Indians or without, they have now been constrained to admit that full responsible government and nothing less had been promised to India and that it is her “perfectly legitimate aspiration.” Not only the Civil and Military Gazette, whose transparent change of ground can’t be hidden, but also the Pioneer has made the same admission. In the course of a recent leading article, this journal wrote:--“It is assumed without the slightest foundation that Mr. Lloyd George contemplates the indefinite perpetuation of the functions and powers of the Civil Service. Indians may set their minds at ease regarding the future of the Reformed Constitution and the goal of full responsible government, so far as the British Cabinet and the British Parliament are concerned.” The question, so far as these papers are concerned, is not what Mr. George meant, but what they themselves are prepared to support; and on that point the Gazette and the Pioneer have already abandoned their position.