CIVIL DISOBEDIENCE AGAIN

THE question of civil disobedience has once again come to the fore. It will be the chief topic of discussion at the forthcoming meeting of the All-India Congress Committee at Bombay. The majority party of the Congress lays it claim for popularity on this particular item of its programme. It is expected to strike the imagination of the people and infuse greater activity in them. The success of the non-co-operation movement is said to be largely dependent on the successful manner in which civil disobedience is carried out. The only doubt that is raised now, as it was raised all along in the past, is whether the people are prepared for it and whether the present conditions are favourable for its inauguration in an effective manner. Mr. C. Rajagopalachari, in the course of his recent interview in Madras, gave his own opinion on the question. He said it formed the main question for discussion and decision for the Congress leaders; and in what form and in what areas civil disobedience should be offered will have to be decided at Bombay. From what he said it is clear there is not much enthusiasm in the country for it and the prospects are anything but bright. Workers are few and opinions are divided. Mr. Rajagopalachari regretted that the Congress split and the formation of the new party caused a great deal of disorganisation among the Congress workers throughout the country and controversies had distracted the attention of the people, rendering the situation one of uncertainly and doubt. Nevertheless, these and other difficulties have to be overcome and there are still enough men to be found who could go on with the campaign of civil disobedience if only the Congress Committee decided upon the course.