Closer Ties with Thailand

A COUPLE of years back, a visit by the Indian Head of State to Thailand would have been a non-event, politically. There were prejudices galore on both sides, though ceremonial courtesy has always been maintained. The rigidities of India’s earlier concept of non-alignment precluded a serious dialogue with aligned States like Thailand. For that matter, even Bangkok, prospering under the ‘American umbrella’, never felt the need for coming closer to New Delhi. Happily, that has changed. President Giri’s visit to Thailand, in this context, was more than just a goodwill gesture. It was undertaken in an effort to dispel doubts and to improve what was previously described as a “luke-warm” relationship between Bangkok and New Delhi. The visit seems to have meshed perfectly with current Thai efforts to re-adjust policies in the wake of China’s emergence from isolation. There is every reason for India to seek closer economic, political and cultural cooperation with Thailand, which occupies a pivotal position in South-East Asia. Mr. Giri set the right note for friendly ties when he said at a banquet that there had been no conflict between the people of India and Thailand during the last 2,000 years of their contact. “What better conditions could there be between the two countries and two peoples with this rich legacy to work together for our common goal?” he asked. And the common goal obviously is working for peace and stability of the strife-torn S.E. Asian region. The exploratory political discussions at Bangkok have brought about a general agreement that India and Thailand should work together more closely to expand the area of peace and stability, free from outside interference. There is also consensus on keeping the Indian Ocean as “an area of peace and cooperation with no obstacles to freedom on the high seas.”