Code of Conduct

THE integrity of men, Junius said decades ago, is to be measured by their conduct, not by their professions. This is especially true of the politicians whose bonafides will be put to the test during the battle of the hustings in March. What they do will tell what they are. Those who resort to criticism and character assassination of their opponents merely betray their lack of merit. The 11-point code that the Election Commission has just issued therefore comes as a timely reminder to everyone to play the game in the proper spirit. If practised, the code would keep the poll free from the unhealthy trends that were noticeable in many states in 1957, 1962 and 1967. Caste and communalism were exploited by almost all political parties on these occasions in a bid to net the maximum gains. In some constituencies of Uttar Pradesh, such malpractices were so common that the Election Commission felt compelled to set up separate booths for Harijans at polling centres in predominantly Jat areas. In Bihar, Haryana and Tamil Nadu also, similar caste factors were played up to boost the chances of some candidates and malign others. Bihar’s entire political and administrative set-up has for years remained caste-ridden. In Haryana, the Jats and non-Jats have repeatedly sought to cash in on caste labels. In Tamil Nadu early last year, Mr. Karunanidhi paraded the caste of the Prime Minister in his attempt to woo Brahmin votes. Elsewhere too, factional appeals have been effectively made. But politicians and parties which rely on communal planks prove false to their secular and democratic professions. The Election Commission has done well to suggest that no party or candidate should indulge in any activity which would aggravate existing differences or create mutual hatred or cause tension between castes and communities, both religious and linguistic.