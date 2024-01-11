COL WEDGWOOD AND SWARAJISTS

CONSIDERABLE importance necessarily attaches to the interview which our London correspondent had with Colonel Wedgwood, not only on account of the general political situation in both England and India, but even more particularly because of the practical certainty of the Colonel’s accession to high office in the event of the Labour party coming to power during the next few days. The questions that were put to the Colonel by our correspondent were, it will have been seen, all of the searching order, and except in one or two cases, where reserve was necessitated by ordinary prudence, the Colonel’s replies were both edifying and full. The first question naturally was as to what the Labour leader thought of the position created in the Legislative Assembly and in the Provincial Councils by the gains of the Swaraj party. “The same position,” was the unhesitating reply “might have been reached long ago if the Swarajists had realised their strength.” This was slightly inaccurate because it was not their failure to realise their strength, but other causes, which need not be particularised now, that led the Swarajists to abstain from the elections to the councils three years ago. This naturally led to a specific question and an equally specific reply about Bengal. “I was extremely glad,” said the Colonel, “to see that Lord Lytton had invited CR Das to take office, and I am equally glad to learn that he has declined the offer”; which means that if Lord Lytton, in his invitation to Das, did what the Constitution required of him, Das himself, in imposing a self-denying ordinance upon his party, did what a farsighted regard for the best interests of the party and the country so clearly dictated.

