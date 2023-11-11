COLONIAL HYPOCRISY

THE statement made by the Right Honourable Srinivasa Sastri to an Associated Press interviewer regarding the Imperial Conference, which we published in our last issue, is a magnificent exposure of the hypocrisy of colonial statesmanship with regard to India. It will have been seen from Reuters’ reports of the speeches at the Imperial Conference that two of the speakers made a prominent reference to Mr Sastri, both in a disparaging sense. One was Mackenzie King, the Prime Minister of Canada, who cast doubts on the helpfulness to the Indian cause of Mr Sastri’s visit to that country, and by way of proving his point, said: “Once Mr Sastri began delivering speeches, the Labour Councils from one end of the country to the other began to receive communications from Labour organisations of British Columbia asking them to take care to see that such standard as Labour had now in British Columbia was maintained.” Mr Sastri’s reply is as effective as it is notable for its quiet humour. “Mr King”, he says, “had foreseen this sort of result from my public-speaking even before I landed in Canada. Once while I was still in Melbourne and again as soon as I landed in Victoria, I was advised that I should avoid public-speaking in his Dominion.” That Mr Sastri did not accept the advice is, of course, well-known. That his rejection of the advice was at least partially justified by its result is admitted by Mr King himself, for his words can only mean, as Mr Sastri points out, that people from one end of the country to the other were made aware of the disability under which their Indian fellow citizens had always laboured but of which till then they had been ignorant.