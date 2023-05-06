THE question of communal representation in the legislature, in the local bodies and in the services proved to be the stumbling block for the Hindu-Muslim Conference, and the leaders failed to arrive at a settlement of the question, even though the representatives of two of the three communities concerned agreed on the proportion suggested. Both Hindus and Sikhs, each of whom are in a minority in the province, were opposed to communal representation. In order to meet the wishes of Mussalmans, who constitute the majority, the Hindus and Sikhs agreed to communal representation being introduced all along the line. It is indeed a strange spectacle that while the communities which are in a minority do not require communal representation to protect their interests, the community which forms the majority should insist on it and make it the sine qua non of a settlement even of other questions. While it is unfortunate that no conclusion could be reached on communal representation, the discussion was not altogether fruitless inasmuch as it led to a full consideration of the issues involved and made the position of all parties concerned clear. The signatories to the statement, including Maulana Abul Kalam Azad and Hakim Ajmal Khan, who are not only two of the most respected all-India leaders but occupy an equally eminent position in their community, said: “Communal representation is admittedly an evil from the national point of view but we think that in the existing circumstances and until greater national solidarity is attained, the system, though wrong in principle, should be accepted by all parties concerned and that the three communities should join hands in pressing upon the government a demand for a very extensive franchise and for the abolition of official seats on the Council, the Municipal and District Boards and in the university.