THOSE who have closely watched the effects of having adopted communal representation in the Councils and its subsequent extension to local bodies in certain places cannot but deplore the spirit of distrust and discussion that it has given rise to. The Mahomedans, who appear to appreciate separate electorates for their community, do not realise that what seems to give them some advantage over others is the representation that is given them in excess of their numerical strength, thus depriving non-Mahomedan communities of their proper share in the representation. If there are any other advantages derived by this community, they have failed to estimate at what price these have been purchased. But what is most singular is the extraordinary interest shown by the bureaucracy and its spokesmen in maintaining communal distinctions in India and in strongly opposing any suggestion that may be made for their abolition. In the course of a vigorous leading article in a recent issue, the Statesman wrote: “Private advice from England indicates that a determined attempt is being made to stampede public opinion and the Labour Government into hasty and ill-considered action with regard to the Indian reforms. Among other points on which these attacks are converging is the question of communal representation, to which Extremist politicians, and to some extent Hindus in general, are opposed because they consider that the earmarking of certain constituencies for certain communities is likely to prejudice their interests. The more ambitious see in it a barrier between themselves and a monopoly of place and power.”

