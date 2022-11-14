Communal Representation Committee

WE shall have a good deal to say about the resolution passed by the Punjab Legislative Council at its last meeting on the subject of communal representation when we have the official report of the speeches before us. For the present, we will only say that we not only expect no good to come out of this resolution, but that judging from the speeches, no case appears to have been made out of this resolution, not because we are no believers in committees, but because we can think of no committee of six gentlemen, and that, too, appointed either by the Punjab Government or the Punjab Legislative Council, which can possibly settle this question. The settlement of the question can only be brought about by a larger and more representative Committee which would place a much higher and more inspiring object before itself than the mere solution of the question of communal representation in the services. We find that in the debate some of the speakers referred to the Lucknow compact. That compact would never have been established if it had not been for the equally strong desire of the two principal communities for Swaraj. As regards the speeches made on the occasion, not only do we miss in these any serious argument in favour of the proposal, but some of the speeches appear to have been self-contradictory. One speaker, while supporting the resolution, said that he did not believe that the appointment of the committee would put an end to Hindu-Mussalman differences. If so, why support the appointment of the committee at all? Another speaker, while supporting the resolution, regretted that the controversy had now degenerated to squabbles about the appointment of even Bhishtis. But was this not the logical sequel to what the Hon. Member and his friends had been advocating?