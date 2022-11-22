COMMUNAL REPRESENTATION IN SERVICES

A PERUSAL of the official report of the debate that took place in the Punjab Legislative Council on the above subject a few days ago only confirms that the debate was chiefly notable as being an essay in patent fallacies. The mover of the resolution set the ball rolling in this respect. Not only did he beg the whole question by proposing a constitution for the Committee he asked for, taking for granted the justice of one of the two sides to the controversy which he wanted his Committee to settle, but there was a string of self-contradiction running through the whole of his speech. He wanted to put a stop to “the very dangerous Hindu-Mahomedan controversy that is being carried on in the press” and referred in terms of simulated indignation to “the baneful consequences emerging from this controversy,” but forthwith added fresh fuel to the fire by declaring that not only was one of the two sides right so far as it went and the other wrong, but that the former did not go far enough, inasmuch as its policy was not only a great concession to the Hindu community, but a gross injustice to the backward and less educated Mussalman community. While the hon. member began by declaring that the controversy he was anxious to terminate had been raised by the Hindus complaining of the policy of the Mahomedan minister, he concluded by stating that what his resolution aimed at was to put a stop to “the complaints of Mahomedans against their Hindu brethren” by fixing a proportion whereby the present deficiency of Mahomedans might be made up. Most of the other speakers who took part in the debate appear to have taken their cue from the mover. One speaker who was very clear in his support of the principle of communal representation was also very emphatic in the expression of his desire that appointments should be given only to capable persons.