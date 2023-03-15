COMMUNALISM IN SERVICES

THE Legislative Assembly arrived at a fateful decision on Saturday last. For the first time in its history, or for that matter in the history of the Indian Legislature, it recognised the principle of communal representation in the Services under the Government of India. Undoubtedly, the resolution, as ultimately passed, was a diluted form of, and, therefore, no improvement upon, the resolution as originally proposed. What the latter had suggested was that the Government of India, in making appointments to offices under its direct control should, while bearing in mind the qualifications of candidates, give preference to those classes which were not well represented on the Services, due regard being given to provincial considerations. This, as speaker after speaker pointed out, no one either more clearly or more forcibly than the Home Member himself, would, if accepted, not only have shown conclusively that the Assembly was unable to rise above racial and communal feelings, but would have created an impossible position for the Government. “Among the Hindus,” said Sir Malcolm Hailey, “there was large sub-communities, such as Brahmins, non-Brahmins and Rajputs. Among the Mahomedans, similarly, a Pathan would consider himself a Pathan first and Muslim afterwards. Neither the test of castes nor tribes, nor Provinces, nor language could admit of standardisation of communities and castes for the purpose of administration to Public Services. If the resolution was adopted, it would be difficult in the case of particular appointments to decide as to whether they should place more emphasis on caste designation or tribal designation or on local characteristics of the persons to be appointed. This difficulty had already been experienced in the Provinces, and the problem became greater in the case of the Central Government.”