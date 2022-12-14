Congress and Non-co-operation

OUR contemporary’s statement that our remarks were based on the assumption that the Congress policy cannot go outside non-co-operation is, of course, correct. Our idea of non-co-operation is that the Congress policy cannot go outside non-co-operation, so long as the country is not self-governing, and the Congress replaced by an official Parliament wholly representative of the people. The Congress was described as His Majesty’s permanent Opposition even in those days when it had yet to raise the fundamental issue. Now that the issue has not only been raised but has practically ousted every other issue from the field, except as forming a part of itself, the position of the Congress as a permanent Opposition is all the more firmly established. Our contemporary says that “ordinarily foreign rule can be met by obstruction, opposition, pressure, agitation and foreign propaganda as well as armed insurrection, but when foreign rule depends on the co-operation of the subject nation the additional method of withdrawal of co-operation is available.” We confess we are not aware of any case in our time in which a foreign rule that was firmly established did not rest either largely or principally upon the co-operation of the subject nation. The withdrawal of co-operation, therefore, was a possible method in all such cases. Not to go beyond the British Empire, this particular method had been tried in both Ireland and Egypt, in each case before it was tried in India itself. For the rest, we fail to see why the name “non-co-operation” should be monopolised by one particular form of absence of co-operation, when all the several forms referred to by our contemporary with the single exception of armed insurrection are entitled to be called by that name.