CONGRESS AND THE COUNCILS

THE Presidential address of Mr Rajagopalachari at the Karnatic Provincial Conference, on which we commented at some length yesterday, reminds us of a talk we had the other day with a prominent No-change leader from another province. “I cannot say,” this gentlemen said to us, “that you have been quite unjust to the so-called No-change party, but the impression I have gathered from a close perusal of The Tribune is that you have laid all your emphasis on council entry, and have not attached sufficient importance to work outside the councils.” Our reply to our friend was that we must have succeeded in conveying an entirely erroneous idea of our real position if we had, indeed, produced that impression upon his mind. The fact of the matter is that we entirely agree with those who think that without proper and substantial backing from outside, not only would the Swarajists in the councils not be able to do anything of real value, but also there would be great risk of their becoming another edition of the Liberals. After all, the Liberals, as all fair-minded persons must admit, are every inch as patriotic as the advanced wing of the national party, and if in spite of this fact they have today degenerated to the position of either mere co-operators or at any rate a weak-kneed opposition, the sole reason is that they have been cut off from the main current along which the public life of the country flows. Let the Swarajists be placed in the same position either through their own folly or through the folly of others, and they will find themselves in just the same predicament.

#Congress