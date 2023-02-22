CONGRESS COMPROMISE

MRS. Sarojini Naidu was, we believe, a little too optimistic when she said in reply to a question by our representative that a compromise between the two Congress parties was a foregone conclusion. That is not the impression which one gathers from a perusal of the utterances on either side. It is not the impression which is produced on one’s mind by a perusal of the proceedings of the Conference which recently met in Calcutta to discuss this subject, and which appears to have been a far more important affair than the Associated Press telegram on the subject published in our issue would have led one to believe. It was a Conference attended by most of the eminent leaders of both parties, present in Calcutta on the day. And yet not only was no tangible result achieved, but Mr. C.R. Das had to observe with regret in his concluding speech that he had discovered that there was a real difference between himself and some of the other participants in the Conference. Undoubtedly, the position at the Conference was not an exact index of the Congress position, because some of those who participated in it are no longer active members of the Congress, but no one can go through the proceedings of the Conference published in the Calcutta papers without being forced to conclude that the remark of Mr. Das was made with the particular reference to the speech of Babu Shyam Sundar Chakravarty, the accredited leader of the No-Change party in Calcutta. The only other speakers who had addressed the Conference before this remark was made were Mr. B. Chakravarty, who as Chairman had only explained the object of the Conference, and Babus Hirendranath Dutt and Bepin Chandra Pal in respect of neither of whom it can be said that Mr. Das did not know that there was a real difference between them and him.