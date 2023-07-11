Congress only a Common Platform

IF the Servant’s suggestion about the formation of a Non-co-operation League be accepted and acted upon, the Congress will have definitely ceased to be identified with a particular programme and become a non-party national organisation. The suggestion, we know, is made with a different object in view, the holding aloft of the banner of pure non-co-operation. But that we conceive will be its least important effect. The most important effect will be that the Congress will become simply a common platform for all those groups of politicians who believe in the goal of Swaraj to be attained by peaceful and legitimate means, its executive machinery being from time to time in the hands of one or other of these groups, accordingly as one or the other may command a majority in the Congress. This, as our readers will remember, was exactly the suggestion we made in these columns about two years ago in an article on the evolution of political parties. One incidental effect of the change will be that the Liberals will, if they so wish, be able to return to the Congress. What has stood in their way hitherto is the non-existence of parties in the Congress, or rather the Congress itself, owing to its close identification with a particular programme, having all the appearance of a party, and that party antagonistic to the Liberals. Once the Congress is definitely divided into Swarajists and Non-co-operators and possibly also Independents like Natarajan and others who have just seceded from the Swaraj party, the Liberals will find that they have everything to gain and nothing to lose by once again joining a body of which until recently they had been among the most important members.