CONGRESSMEN AND THE COUNCILS—II

MAHATMA Gandhi wrote in an article in Young India while noticing the earnest appeal made by Mr. Jayakar at a Provincial Conference for the reconsideration and revision of the Congress programme:--“Education and legislation are the instruments of to-day in the hands of the violent. To make use of their law courts or their legislatures or their schools is to take part in their violence. There is a fundamental distinction between the two (the one advocated by Mr. Jayakar and other Maharashtrians and non-co-operation). The one is aseptic and the other anti-septic. They are diametrically opposite. We definitely rejected the anti-septic treatment last year. The majority in Maharashtra frankly suggest a return.” We have here two arguments in favour of the boycott, both expressed and urged by the foremost leader, in fact that very originator of the movement, and it is safe to assert that the case for the boycott must stand or fall with them. If by “the violent” is meant the Government, which at present is in the last analysis based upon force and not popular consent, then there is no doubt that education and legislation are among its chief instruments. Nor can it be doubted that those who make use of their law courts or their legislatures or their schools can and sometimes take part in their violence. But is the relation there one of necessity? Is it correct to say that we cannot use the law courts, the legislatures or the schools without making ourselves a party to violence? Does the man who seeks redress in a court of law against oppression or terrorism or who, when hauled up by the minions of authority on an unfounded charge, tries to vindicate his innocence in an honest, straightforward way participate in the violence which he endeavours to overthrow?