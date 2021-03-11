CONGRESSMEN AND THE COUNCILS

WHILE it is a gratifying sign that the question whether Congressmen should enter the Councils has of late been seriously engaging the attention of the country, it is no use concealing the fact that, judging from recent utterances, opinion is still almost as divided on the subject as at any time in the past. If Mrs Das, who presided over the recent session of the Bengal Provincial Conference, seemed to favour the idea, there were other prominent Congress leaders in the Province who were decidedly against it. Maharashtra, where the feeling in favour of re-entering the Councils has always been strong, is still considering the matter, and it is difficult to say if a majority of Congressmen even in that Province have made up their mind to go to the Councils either with or without the consent of the Congress. The latest news from the Province is that certain nationalist leaders are appealing to their followers to stand for the next Legislative Council elections and that the All-India Congress Committee is being urged to take up a definite attitude in the matter, neither of which shows that a stage of decision has yet been reached. The position in the C.P. is perhaps the same as in Maharashtra with which it has so much in common. On the other hand, the Gujarat Provincial Conference has just passed a resolution supporting the continued boycott of Councils and expressing the opinion that co-operation with the Government by entering the Councils is repugnant to the first principle of non-co-operation and that the last eighteen months’ experience shows that the well-being of the country lies in sticking to the boycott. It is easy to dogmatise what is or is not opposed to the first principle of non-co-operation or to enquire in what sense entering the Councils is more repugnant to the first principle of non-co-operation than going to the municipalities and other local bodies.