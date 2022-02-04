CONSTITUTION-MAKING

EVERY reader of constitutional history is aware that in England what is called the growth of the constitution has been determined not merely by parliamentary enactments but by healthy conventions established from time to time. In the words of a high authority, “We now have a whole code of precepts for the guidance of public men which will not be found in any page of either the statute or the common law but which are in practice held hardly less sacred than any principle embodied in the Great Charter or in the Petition of Right.” One has only to recall some of these precepts or conventions to see that the average man views them exactly in the same light in which he views a Parliamentary enactment and would be as much shocked if they were departed from in practice as he would be at the violation of a statutory obligation. Who, for instance, makes a mental distinction between the statute law and the rule of practice which lays down that “the party who for the time being command a majority in the House of Commons have a right to have their leaders placed in office,” or that “the most influential of these leaders ought to be the Premier or head of the Cabinet,” or that “a ministry which is out-voted in the House of Commons is in many cases bound to retire from office,” or that “the Cabinet are responsible to Parliament as a body for the general conduct of affairs”? And yet none of these rules have any statutory sanction behind them. The idea that these conventions are as much a natural and legitimate part of the constitution as the written law is so deep-rooted in the mind of the average Englishman that since the passing of the Government of India Act, Englishmen, both in India and England, and especially in India, have told us that this is the way in which we must expect the constitution to develop in our own country.