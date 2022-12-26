Damming the Ravi

THE report that the eight-year-old dispute over the Thein Dam site, construction and operational control has at last been settled will cause widespread satisfaction. If only the decision to make it a Central project so as to eliminate the squabbles among the principal claimants of benefits — Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and J&K — had been taken earlier, the loss suffered by the country through the non-utilisation of the Ravi waters under the Indus Water Treaty of 1960 could have been avoided. Pakistan has, meanwhile, received a free gift. The setback through this prolonged dithering has in fact been twofold. Firstly, the cost estimates have risen from Rs. 69.63 crore in 1964 to over Rs. 85 crore. Secondly, farms and factories, especially in Punjab, would not have been starved of power and irrigation facilities to such an extent if this multi-purpose project had taken a concrete shape by now. Punjab’s hopes of exercising control over the project have had to be abandoned. Since the 1950s, the state has looked upon Thein as a panacea for many of its ills. However, it stands to gain in other ways. The financial and administrative responsibilities for the project would have been quite onerous. The State Government is stated to have already spent about Rs. 1 crore on preliminary investigations and other initial measures. But as the Chief Minister said the very fact of clearance of the project was a major gain, apart from the “saving” of about Rs. 85 crore which the state would have spent on the project. This tidy sum could now be diverted to other fruitful channels. Thein’s power potential is estimated at 300 MW. Punjab’s power shortage by 1974 is likely to soar to 554 MW.