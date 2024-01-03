NO one who is not a violent partisan can understand why so much pother was made about and such stout opposition offered to what has come to be known as the Das-Rajagopalachari resolution. It was by no means a very formidable proposition. If anything, it amounted to a needless re-affirmation of the principle and policy of the triple boycott, exactly the thing, one would have thought, which was calculated to satisfy the vanity of non-co-operating die-hards. If we may be pardoned for introducing a note of levity into so serious-looking a matter, we may say that this resolution more than any other in the history of the Congress and of non-co-operation that we are aware of reminds one of the somewhat hackneyed saying, “The lady protesteth too much.” It is just because the authors of the resolution knew as well as did Lala Lajpat Rai, for instance, while penning his Presidential address at the recent Punjab Provincial Conference, that the triple boycott is dead, that they thrice repeated their adherence to it in the course of a resolution of about 20 lines, and sought to conceal the absurdity of their position under the specious pretext that “the principle and policy of the triple boycott form the foundation of the constructive work.” This is, of course, far from being the case. The constructive programme and the triple boycott are divided from each other by a whole ocean’s breadth in their temper, spirit and essence, so much so that among the strongest advocates of the constructive programme are men like Pandit Malaviya who never supported and never had a good word for the triple boycott, and like Rai who believe the boycott to be dead.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.