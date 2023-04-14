Dearer Petrol

MR. CHAVAN and Mr. Dhar recently stressed the need for curbing conspicuous consumption, and the people’s reaction was favourable. Ostentation amidst the country’s galling poverty is indeed unpardonable. But limiting the consumption of luxury goods and of vulgar display of wealth is one thing, curbs on the use of commodities which have become virtual necessities is quite another. Mr. D.K. Barooah has hinted that the Government might come forward with proposals to restrict the use of petroleum products and make them dearer. Such products not only run the wheels of industry but also are essential for the movement of passenger and goods traffic. The number of people who can afford to waste petrol on unnecessary journeys is insignificant. Most of the waste takes place on Government or company account, and this is difficult to check. Apart from the unequal battle against the soaring cost of living and the eroded value of the rupee, the price of petrol itself has reached a disconcerting level and is discouragement enough to vehicle owners. Announcing his new tax package while presenting the budget on February 28, Mr. Chavan said: “ I had increased steeply the duty on motor spirit in 1971 with a view to curbing its consumption. As though to give me adequate justification for resorting again to the curbing mechanism, there has been a pronounced spurt in the use of petrol.” So he applied a further curb and raised the duty by 8 (in effect 10) paise per litre. The failure of the mechanism is now evident by his own admission. And now comes an indication of even costlier petrol and further curbs on its use. Coming on top of the acute power famine and the recurring shortages of coal through maldistribution and transport bottlenecks, higher duties on petrol would dampen countless spirits.