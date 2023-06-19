Debate in the House of Commons

IN noticing the incomplete debate that took place in the House of Commons last week on the certification muddle, and of which a telegraphic account was published in our last issue, the first thing that strikes one is that it was not initiated by one of the recognised Leaders of the Opposition, whether Liberal or Labour, but by an ordinary Labour member. So far as the Liberal Opposition is concerned, the position is not unintelligible. The Viceroy is their own man; had he been in England today he would in all probability have occupied a prominent place on their front Opposition bench. Labour has not the same excuse, and it must be regretted by all who believe in the British connection as well as in an alliance between Indian Progressives and British Labour, that even in respect of a crucial matter like this, the accredited leader of the party, and that leader a man with the honourable antecedents of Ramsay MacDonald, should neither have led the Opposition to the Government nor even participated in the debate. It is difficult indeed to resist the conclusion that since his accession to the leadership of his party, MacDonald has effaced India from his mind. In this last respect, even the Liberals behaved better. At least three of their leaders appear to have taken part in the debate, though except in one case, it does not appear to have been a part friendly to India. Turning to the debate itself, our first word must be a word of acknowledgement of the weighty speech with which Trevelyan brought forward his motion. It is difficult not to regret that the task of moving so important a vote of censure should have fallen to a man who did not even believe that the Government of India Act needed immediate modification, if not overhauling.