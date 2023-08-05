Debate on Rowlatt Bill

NEVER since the Rowlatt Bill agitation has the Right Hon. Srinivasa Sastri been higher in the estimation of his country than at this moment, and the one reason for which he is so high in his country’s estimation is that for the first time since his memorable speech in the debate on the Rowlatt Bill in the Indian Legislative Council, he had identified himself with a national demand, not in the somewhat cold, formal and academic manner customary with so many moderate politicians, but with all the warmth and ardour of an impassioned patriot. The demand is that argument and remonstrance having failed, India should now take definite and resolute action with a view to satisfying England and the world of the strength and genuineness of her desire for justice and equality. Nor has Sastri contented himself with laying down a vague general proposition which may mean anything or nothing. He has suggested a number of definite measures in pursuance of his general idea. These are a complete withdrawal from the British Empire Exhibition, the resignation of the Indian members of the Government and the exclusion of all colonials from India respecting her service or channels of exploitation, and from the Army. The list is by no means exhaustive, but such as it is, it marks a distinct and refreshing departure from the class of measures usually advocated by our Liberal friends, even when the country’s most vital interests are at stake. Nor does Sastri stand alone in this matter. Another Indian delegate, Mr Kamat, has spoken in the same strain.