DEPORTATIONS AGAIN!

THE action of the Bengal Government in bringing out of its armoury and using against a number of persons what Lord Morley once described as “a rusty and barbarous weapon” — a weapon which, though no longer rusty, thanks to Lord Morley himself and his immediate successors, is undoubtedly as barbarous as it ever was — is of a piece with those other actions of the Executive Government in India during the last two years which have completely exposed the hollowness of the reforms. The announcement of August 1917 and the Government of India Act, which was its natural sequel, did not, indeed, contain a declaration of the rights of the Indian people; this omission, in fact, was their chief drawback in the eyes of many of their critics. But those who accepted them assumed that, however defective in their form, they did constitute in their substance the beginning of a new era, the essence of which was the inviolability of the people’s primary rights and liberties. And it must be confessed that the events of the first few months of the new regime, in which two fairly representative Committees of the Legislature were appointed under the Chairmanship of one who had been a popular leader before he became the Law Member of the Viceroy’s Council, to deal with almost all repressive laws in force in British India, did tend to lend colour to the assumption. But the disillusionment was not long in coming. The reports of the committees, especially the one on the repressive laws, and more particularly the use which the government made of them threw grave doubts on the correctness of the assumption.