Destruction vs Construction

SIR GM Chitnavis has for too long a time been associated with the less forward section of the Liberal party to be capable of justice to so advanced a body of politicians as the non-co-operators. It is, therefore, with no sense of surprise we find that in his speech in dissolving the last session of the Central Provinces Council, he repeated parrot-like the words of the Viceroy and of some other high officials who are never weary of telling us that the non-co-operators are out only for destruction. “Some members might come in the next session,” he said, “with the object of destroying what had been built up by wisdom. Demolition is a vulgar task, but the higher glory of a statesman is to construct.” As if the construction of an essentially new edifice did not itself involve the destruction of the old! As if the British Government itself had not destroyed some, though as yet only a very small and unsubstantial, part of its old edifice in order to bring the reformed Constitution into working order, and as if it would not have to go a long way farther with its work of destruction in order to make the new Constitution conform to the declared wishes of the Sovereign and of Parliament! We have always been under the impression and are still old-fashioned enough to believe that before freedom can come, autocracy must disappear. Where it does disappear spontaneously, well and good. Where it does not so disappear, will Sir Chitnavis enlighten his benighted countrymen as to what other course is left to those who want it to disappear except to destroy it by such constitutional methods as are open to them?